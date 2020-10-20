In N.C., poll watchers are called 'observers,' and they should be seen and not heard

"Our policy is to never interfere with a voter's right to vote or obstruct the elections process," Williams said in a statement. "Poll observers are there to observe and report problems to our attorneys who can take appropriate legal action."

'Old dirty tricks on Election Day'

Trump speaks of poll watching in the context of an election he has already called "rigged" and "corrupt." His campaign's appeal for a volunteer Army for Trump on Election Day says having people at the polls is a "great way to ensure a fair and honest election," but also suggests cheating is likely.

"We all know that the Democrats will be up to their old dirty tricks on Election Day to make sure that President Trump doesn't win. We cannot let that happen," Trump spokeswoman Erin Perrine says in a video on the website armyfortrump.com. "That is why our goal is to cover every polling place in the country with people like you."

The Biden campaign counters with what it calls "the largest and best-resourced voter protection program in history," consisting of thousands of volunteers and attorneys to ensure eligible voters can vote and that their votes count. In North Carolina, that includes legal volunteers on call in all 100 counties and a hotline voters can call to ask questions or report problems.