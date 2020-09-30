In N.C., review of mail-in ballots begins as fighting over process never ends

RALEIGH — A key step in the 2020 fall election got started in North Carolina on Tuesday, as county elections boards across the state began processing absentee ballots.
That's going to be a big job this fall. Concerns about voting in person during the coronavirus pandemic have increased demand for mail-in ballots.
Through Monday, just over a million North Carolina voters had requested absentee ballots — more than 10 times as many compared to this time in 2016.
Wake County has already received nearly 34,000 completed ballots from county residents. That's nearly 5,000 more than the total number of absentee ballots cast in 2016.
And Election Day is still more than a month away.
"I would suspect this is not going to be our largest batch," said Greg Flynn, who chairs the county's elections board.
As Flynn spoke, he and the other four members of the board were sifting through the 33,899 envelopes for civilian ballots the county has received so far.
Each member took a box of about 450 ballots at a time and checked the cover of each envelope to make sure it contained signatures for the voter and a witness as well as the witness's name and address.
Democrats and Republicans are fighting over how to handle mail-in ballots that contain mistakes. In August, a federal judge ruled that the state must give voters a chance to address any fixable problems with their ballots, but the details remain contentious.
In late August, the State Board of Elections spelled out how local election boards should give voters a chance to fix ballots that are missing signatures or addresses.
That process was amended last week, after the State Board of Elections announced that it had reached a settlement with a political group representing retirees that had sued over the state's various rules for mail-in voting. Voters are to be sent a "cure certification" to confirm the missing information or, if the ballot envelope arrives unsealed, a new ballot.
The state board also agreed to extend the time after the election that absentee ballots postmarked by 5 p.m. on Election Day could still be counted.
Republicans call the changes illegal. Among their objections, they say the process for fixing mistakes on a mail-in ballot could invite fraud by letting people ignore the witness requirement if they are willing to later lie on the cure certification form.
The two Republicans on the five-person state board voted to approve the lawsuit settlement but later resigned, with one saying he had been misled about the details.
President Donald Trump's campaign committee, the Republican National Committee and Republican leaders of the N.C. House and Senate filed lawsuits last Saturday seeking to stop the changes.
As the processing of absentee ballots began Tuesday, the North Carolina Republican Party lashed out at an email the State Board of Elections sent to local boards directing them to follow the state's guidance.
"This brazen lawlessness the night before county boards start reviewing absentee ballot returns is the worst-case scenario for election integrity," party spokesman Tim Wigginton said.
Democrats say Republicans are raising questions about the absentee ballots simply to create mistrust in the election.
Statewide, about 275,000 mail-in ballots had been cast as of Monday, according to the State Board of Elections. That's a little less than 4% of registered voters, though residents can still register to vote through Oct. 9 and can register and vote in person at one-stop early voting sites between Oct. 15 and Oct. 31.
So far, Democrats seem more inclined to vote absentee than Republicans in North Carolina. Democrats account for just under 36% of registered voters but have cast nearly 54% of mail-in ballots so far, according to the State Board of Elections. About 30% of registered voters are Republicans, who account for less than 17% of absentee ballots.
