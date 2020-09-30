In N.C., review of mail-in ballots begins as fighting over process never ends

RALEIGH — A key step in the 2020 fall election got started in North Carolina on Tuesday, as county elections boards across the state began processing absentee ballots.

That's going to be a big job this fall. Concerns about voting in person during the coronavirus pandemic have increased demand for mail-in ballots.

Through Monday, just over a million North Carolina voters had requested absentee ballots — more than 10 times as many compared to this time in 2016.

Wake County has already received nearly 34,000 completed ballots from county residents. That's nearly 5,000 more than the total number of absentee ballots cast in 2016.

And Election Day is still more than a month away.

"I would suspect this is not going to be our largest batch," said Greg Flynn, who chairs the county's elections board.

As Flynn spoke, he and the other four members of the board were sifting through the 33,899 envelopes for civilian ballots the county has received so far.

Each member took a box of about 450 ballots at a time and checked the cover of each envelope to make sure it contained signatures for the voter and a witness as well as the witness's name and address.