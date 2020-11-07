In Raleigh, one protest turns into a party while a second echoes claims of fraud

"I feel absolutely ecstatic about the election results, because the implications are huge," said Carlos Zamora, an organizer from Charlotte with the Latino advocacy group Mijente.

"We have immigrant rights, LGBTQ rights and women's rights on the line. And at the base we have our democracy on the line, which has been under attack by this administration."

From Alamance to Raleigh

Al McArthur and his family were eating a late breakfast when news organizations made the call. They stopped for a moment, McArthur said, then started playing music. They hopped in a car and drove from Alamance County to downtown Raleigh.

"We had to be with some like-minded people," said McArthur, a teacher in Alamance, where one week ago a March to the polls in Graham ended in tear gas and arrests. "It's been a hard week but it's like a fog has lifted."

McArthur said he supported Biden because of his experience and his values.