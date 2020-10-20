Inmate says he escaped N.C. prison to avoid COVID-19. Now, he seeks leniency.

At the time of his escape on April 1, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons had not reported any COVID-19 cases at Butner. But two weeks later, the agency confirmed that 48 inmates and 28 staff members had tested positive for the virus, according to DuBois' memo. Four inmates had died.

By the beginning of May, the infection total had jumped to the 208 inmates, 13 staff members and six deaths.

By July, the prison had 25 confirmed deaths — more than any other in the country — and the distinction of being the only federal correctional center to have a staffer die from COVID-19.

In his April interview with the News & Observer, Cephas said he was told the prison did not have enough soap to go around — a fact he confirmed through his work as an orderly. Masks and gloves had not been issued, and prison staff had no mask requirement until five days after Cephas fled Butner.

On the day he fled, court documents said, Cephas called his wife and said, "I just want to save my life, that's all."