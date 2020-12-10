Inside N.C. prisons, the death toll from COVID-19 has doubled in recent weeks

All four inmates had underlying health problems, according to state prison officials.

Many other prisons have also experienced outbreaks. At 18 state prisons — roughly one of every three — more than 100 inmates have tested positive so far.

Since the pandemic began, more than 1,800 of the state's 14,100 prison employees have tested positive for the coronavirus. The state prisons have administered more than 14,000 COVID-19 tests for staff members so far.

In early November, state prison officials began testing 5% of employees at every prison, and the department says it recently enhanced staff testing at prisons experiencing outbreaks. Employees at those prisons will be tested every two weeks until the outbreak ends.

State officials also closed three prisons last month in response to the pandemic, transferring the inmates to other facilities.

In a briefing to staff, prison leaders said they were taking that step because of the increase in COVID-19 cases among inmates and the number of staff that have been out of work at some facilities.

"We are continuing to work hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons," state prisons commissioner Todd Ishee said in a recent statement. "The health and safety of the staff and the offender population is our top priority."