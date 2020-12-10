Inside N.C. prisons, the death toll from COVID-19 has doubled in recent weeks

In another sign that the pandemic has entered a particularly lethal phase, four North Carolina prison inmates have died from COVID-19 in a span of five days.
The death toll from the coronavirus inside state prisons has doubled since the end of September. All told, 28 state prison inmates — and at least five staff members — have died from COVID-19 so far, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
As of Tuesday, 6,059 state prison inmates — more than one of every six incarcerated person — have tested positive for the virus, according to state data. That's more than twice the number who tested positive 10 weeks ago.
The largest state prison outbreak occurred at Tabor Correctional Institution, near the S.C. border west of Wilmington, where more than 560 of the roughly 1,400 inmates have contracted the virus. One of those inmates, a man in his early 70s, died due to complications from COVID-19 on Dec. 3.
On Dec. 6, two more inmates died. One, a man in his early 50s, was housed at Anson Correctional Institution, about 45 miles southeast of Charlotte. The other, a man in his mid 60s, was incarcerated at Nash Correctional Institution, east of Raleigh.
The fourth victim — a man in his mid 60s who died on Dec. 7 — was housed at Mountain View Correctional Institution, in Spruce Pine.
All four inmates had underlying health problems, according to state prison officials.
Many other prisons have also experienced outbreaks. At 18 state prisons — roughly one of every three — more than 100 inmates have tested positive so far.
Since the pandemic began, more than 1,800 of the state's 14,100 prison employees have tested positive for the coronavirus. The state prisons have administered more than 14,000 COVID-19 tests for staff members so far.
In early November, state prison officials began testing 5% of employees at every prison, and the department says it recently enhanced staff testing at prisons experiencing outbreaks. Employees at those prisons will be tested every two weeks until the outbreak ends.
State officials also closed three prisons last month in response to the pandemic, transferring the inmates to other facilities.
In a briefing to staff, prison leaders said they were taking that step because of the increase in COVID-19 cases among inmates and the number of staff that have been out of work at some facilities.
"We are continuing to work hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons," state prisons commissioner Todd Ishee said in a recent statement. "The health and safety of the staff and the offender population is our top priority."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!