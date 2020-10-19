Is a contact tracer calling? Here's why you should help them.

If you're suspicious of the call, independently look up the number of your local county health department and call them to see if they called.

There is a list of all of North Carolina's county health departments and their phone numbers at ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/county-health-departments.

What will a contact tracer ask?

• The tracer will ask you how you are feeling, and offer information on how to get tested and how to help slow the spread of the virus.

• The tracer will ask where you have been and ask you to identify other people you have been in contact with. They will not share your name with anyone they call, and they will not share any names with you.

• State health officials emphasize that any information shared during a call with a contact tracer is a private health record and is strictly confidential.

• A legitimate contact tracer will never ask for your Social Security number or for credit card or banking numbers. If someone on a call asks you for any of this information, hang up and call your local health department to report the incident. You should also report the incident to the N.C. Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division at ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint or 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.