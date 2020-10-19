Is a contact tracer calling? Here's why you should help them.

RALEIGH — With North Carolina seeing consecutive increases in coronavirus cases, Gov. Roy Cooper and N.C. Secretary of Health Mandy Cohen are urging people to comply with safety protocols, such as wearing a face mask and avoiding large gatherings.
And one other thing: Cohen also indicated during a recent news briefing that many people are not responding to calls from contact tracers with local health departments. Contact tracing is an important tool in helping slow the spread of the coronavirus.
"We are hearing numerous reports from our health departments of people refusing to share information and contacts of people they may have exposed to this virus," Cohen said. "We really want folks to be picking up the phone and talking to our folks at the local health department. We want to understand who else may have been exposed to the virus.
"Pick up the phone when they are calling so we can all work together on this."
Cohen said about half of the people contacted are not responding to calls.
How does contact tracing work?
If you have been around someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, a contact tracer will reach out to let you know and ask some questions.
You will be contacted either by:
• Phone
• Text message
Contact by phone: In the case of a phone call, state health officials says your phone display will either read the phone number for the local health department, or the words NC OUTREACH.
Contact by text: A legitimate text from NC's COVID-19 Community Team will come from the number 45394.
Contact by email: Emails will come from the email address NC-ARIAS-NoReply@dhhs.nc.gov.
Because of the possibility of scammers, the state Attorney General's Office advises that if you feel something isn't right about someone saying they are a contact tracer, hang up and call your local health department directly to see whether the call is legitimate.
If you don't answer, a contact tracer will leave a message.
If a North Carolina contact tracer can't reach you by phone, they will leave a message identifying themselves with their first name and with the county health department from which they are calling.
They will ask you to call them back through the local health department, and provide a number.
If you miss a call from a contact tracer, you should call them back at the number they provide.
If you're suspicious of the call, independently look up the number of your local county health department and call them to see if they called.
There is a list of all of North Carolina's county health departments and their phone numbers at ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/county-health-departments.
What will a contact tracer ask?
• The tracer will ask you how you are feeling, and offer information on how to get tested and how to help slow the spread of the virus.
• The tracer will ask where you have been and ask you to identify other people you have been in contact with. They will not share your name with anyone they call, and they will not share any names with you.
• State health officials emphasize that any information shared during a call with a contact tracer is a private health record and is strictly confidential.
• A legitimate contact tracer will never ask for your Social Security number or for credit card or banking numbers. If someone on a call asks you for any of this information, hang up and call your local health department to report the incident. You should also report the incident to the N.C. Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division at ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint or 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.
