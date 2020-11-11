Is North Carolina heading for a recount? Probably.

RALEIGH — President Donald Trump is leading in North Carolina by a 1.4% margin, with a 75,000-vote lead over former Vice President Joe Biden, whom The Associated Press declared the president-elect last Saturday.

While a recount in the presidential election is unlikely now that Biden has passed the 270-vote threshold needed in the Electoral College, various state races are within recount range.

Recount laws vary widely by state, including the deadline to request it and who pays for it. Here's how the process works in North Carolina.

Why would someone request a recount?

An election recount is exactly what it sounds like: counting and tabulating all successfully cast ballots again. It's normally done if the initial vote tally is extremely close and there are doubts about the results being correct.

A recount is usually requested by one of the candidates, and in many states, that candidate has to pay for it. While in North Carolina, state laws and rules don't describe the cost of carrying out a recount or who is in charge of covering the expenses, it is common for a county board of elections to pay for a recount happening there, according to the State Board of Elections.

What are the requirements to demand a recount?