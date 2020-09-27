Joe Biden, Jesse Helms and an unlikely friendship that's hard to imagine today

The relationship is recorded in the archives of the Jesse Helms Center in Wingate. Letters and other documents attest to the relationship between the two men who both entered the Senate in 1973, Biden as a 30-year-old lawyer and Helms as a 51-year-old former newscaster with a growing conservative following.

Biden has often mentioned the anecdote about Helms and his adoption of that 9-year-old boy in describing his own development as a public official, a record that forms the foundation of his political career and presidential campaign. He's said the episode offered "the most important lesson I ever learned" over more than three decades in the Senate.

As he recounts it, Mansfield said that while he could question somebody's judgment or policy position, it was "never appropriate to question his motives because you simply don't know his motives."

"From that moment on, I tried to look past the caricatures of my colleagues and try to see the whole person," Biden would recall.

'Civility' remarks spark criticism

Last year Biden drew fire from fellow Democrats when he recalled the days of "civility" in Congress by invoking the names of two Southern segregationists, Sens. James Eastland of Mississippi and Herman Talmadge of Georgia.