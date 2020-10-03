Judge halts new North Carolina absentee witness info rule

The rule changes had stemmed from a separate lawsuit in state court by voting rights advocates who argued that the state's absentee ballot requirements were too restrictive in the middle of the pandemic. A legal settlement containing the rules was approved by a state judge Friday, but the procedures have been suspended by Dever's order.

More than 340,000 North Carolina absentee ballots had been accepted as of Saturday, according to the state board, out of a total of 1.1 million ballots requested. State data has shown that Black voters were more likely than others to have problems with incomplete witness information. Currently, Black voters represent nearly 17% of all ballots returned, but about 36% of ballots set aside for various deficiencies including incomplete witness information.

The state attorney general's office noted Saturday that Dever's ruling is temporary and hopes to have voting rules settled soon.

“We hope the protracted litigation will soon come to an end so that voters will have the certainty and the ability to vote safely that they deserve as we move into the final few weeks of the election,” spokeswoman Laura Brewer said in an email.