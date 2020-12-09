Judge led fight to keep COVID-19 out of jail and courthouse. Now she has it.

Trosch's illness offers another piece of doubt that the courts can operate safely. It also stands to be a major point of discussion when the courthouse committee meets Tuesday morning.

When the courthouse reopened, Trosch and other authors of the operations plan said they would be "guided by science, medical advice and the rights of individuals appearing in court" when deciding if the expanded schedule needed to be shut down.

Already, the rush of new cases has surpassed some of the disease measures officials pledged to use.

District Attorney Spencer Merriweather, one of the committee members, said the courthouse has multiple public heath crises to confront: COVID-19 and violent crime.

As of last month, Mecklenburg had more than 700 felony cases awaiting trial, including 100 homicides and 150 others involving rapes, assaults and other violent offenses. Those numbers continue to grow.

While Merriweather said his office has a responsibility to crime victims to begin trying cases, "we have to constantly make sure we're evaluating the health data and consulting with our health department officials so that we're making the right decisions," he said.

"I think the community can take some assurances that we're taking this seriously. If it comes to the point where we have to drastically reduce courthouse activity, that's exactly what we'll do."