Judge OK's North Carolina plan to ease absentee voting rules

RALEIGH — A North Carolina judge on Friday approved a newly reached settlement that will extend the time for counties to collect absentee ballots.
The State Board of Elections struck a deal last week with the North Alliance for Retired Americans allowing mail-in ballots to be accepted through Nov. 12 as long as they are postmarked by the Nov. 3 Election Day — a six-day extension of the previous Nov. 6 deadline.
The decision by Wake County Superior Court Judge Bryan Collins to approve the agreement also means county election officials can mail voters an affidavit that can be returned to remedy any outstanding issues with their ballot. Voters previously needed to send an entirely new ballot to correct issues with incomplete witness information.
Under state law, North Carolina voters in this election cycle must have one witness sign off on their ballot for it to be counted. In other election years, two witnesses have been needed.
The State Board of Elections announced Thursday it would halt plans to send out affidavits as the settlement makes its way though the courts. Two federal cases are pending.
When it announced the settlement on Sept. 22, the state board said that the rule changes should be implemented by county boards immediately based on emergency powers it argued its executive director had under state law. Collins sided with the board on Friday, saying it had the authority to implement the changes in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.
Republicans argued in court on Friday that the settlement effectively eliminates the witness requirement and undermines authority that should be held by state lawmakers.
The North Alliance for Retired Americans had argued older people face additional hurdles getting a witness to sign off on their ballot, thus impeding their right to vote during the COVID-19 pandemic. Other groups, such as the American Civil Liberties Union, have sought to eliminate the witness requirement altogether.
In a unanimous bipartisan vote last week, the State Board of Elections decided to settle its complaint with the alliance, which it sought court approval from on Friday. The two Republicans on the five-member board who voted to support the settlement resigned shortly after receiving pushback from GOP leadership in the state. The state’s Republican Party has accused Democrats of misleading the two members into supporting the easing of certain voting procedures.
Collins dismissed GOP allegations that Democratic board members colluded with Attorney General Josh Stein when directing counties to send out affidavits.
“It is not illegal," Collins said.
Republican state Senate leader Phil Berger of Eden swiftly announced he would challenge Collins' decision.
“The secretive effort by Attorney General Josh Stein and the State Board of Elections to rewrite that law while voting is underway is wrong, inappropriate and creating chaos,” Berger said in a statement.
