Lawsuit aims to remove Confederate monuments at N.C. courthouses, with Gaston's first

"Where else in America does a monument stand on Martin Luther King Boulevard?" Brown said. "It's a monument to how far we've come in America.

"Are there some terrible pieces to that history? Yes. But that's what we have to learn to overcome and come together. ... All people of color, I want them to prosper. But we have so much infighting."

The emotional debate over architectural tributes to the Civil War have been an on-again, off-again flash point across the South for decades. This year, following the police killings of George Floyd and other Black Americans, the calls have intensified, even becoming a pressing issue in the still bitterly-contested presidential race.

In some N.C. communities, the monuments were peacefully removed. In others, they were razed by demonstrators.

In Gaston County, a protective fence now surrounds the Confederate Heroes statue. Deputies also provide security, according to the lawsuit.

The monument was dedicated in 1912 when it was unveiled in front of the old courthouse during a ceremony that included tributes to the bravery of Confederate soldiers and the white race, according to the lawsuit.

The statue was moved to its current location when the new courthouse opened in the late 1990s.