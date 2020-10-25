Lawsuit says 911 dispatcher failed to call in a downed stop sign. Then somebody died.

According to court documents, the North Carolina incident began with a Feb. 7, 2017, phone call to the Pender County 911 Communication Center where Bowden was on duty.

A woman on the line told him about the downed stop sign in the median for drivers trying to cross U.S. 421 at Malpass Corner Road.

According to WECT-Channel 6, the crossing had been the scene of multiple collisions.

"That's a dangerous intersection for there not to be a stop sign up," the caller told Bowden, according to court records.

"Yes ma'am, it is," Bowden replied before confirming the location, records show. "We will definitely let DOT know."

According to the Court of Appeals' ruling, "No record exists of any communication from Defendant to the North Carolina Department of Transportation regarding that report."

Three days later, Julie and Kenneth Stahl were traveling east on Malpass Corner, entering the last stages of a drive from Florida to visit family near Morehead City, about 75 miles away.

At the U.S. 421 crossing, the stop sign normally in the median was still down. But a second one on the right shoulder was in place.