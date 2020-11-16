Moore poised to win record-tying fourth term as N.C. speaker

RALEIGH — Incoming North Carolina House Republicans in a meeting Monday formally backed Speaker Tim Moore to lead their chamber for another two years, a result of the GOP expanding their majority in the Nov. 3 election.

Moore, a Kings Mountain attorney, will be the nominee of the House Republican Caucus when the new General Assembly session convenes Jan. 13.

Since Republicans will hold 69 of the 120 seats — a four-seat increase compared with current margins — Moore's reelection to the speaker's dais is all but assured.

Moore’s election would mean winning a record-tying fourth two-year term for the job. Rep. Liston Ramsey of Madison County was elected four times as speaker, serving from 1981 through 1988, as was Rep. Jim Black of Mecklenburg County, serving from 1999 through 2006.

Democrats entered the Nov. 3 election hopeful that they could take over the House and Senate chambers for the first time in 10 years, but they fell short in both places.