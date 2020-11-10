More families relying on charity to help put food on the table, N.C. State study finds

The study showed that 51% of people reported receiving federal assistance, yet about one-third of that group said they got extra food gifts from relatives and friends. Another 11% sought help from food pantries.

"Our state has a lot of pride and we are driven by a need to help people," Haynes-Maslow said in an email. "When the pandemic hit our country, it took time for the state and federal government to create policies, passing these policies, implementing policies, and then ensuring North Carolinians knew about the policies that were there to help them."

Meanwhile, the Food Bank of Eastern and Central North Carolina said need has increased by 38% across its 34-county service area, affecting roughly 750,000 people. In four months since March, the agency spent $2.3 million buying food — more than twice its normal budget.

Both the Food Bank and Helping Hand are hungry for donations. At Helping Hand, Wiggins said, generous gifts came in the early months of COVID-19, but they have since slowed as the new normal sunk in.

Still, a few days ago, she found an encouraging note when she went to refill the blessings box.

"Thank you for helping me," it read. "I've got a couple of kids, and I don't like to beg."