RALEIGH — North Carolina has added a third option for voters to track their absentee mail-in ballot.
BallotTrax debuted on Friday, the N.C. State Board of Elections said Saturday in a news release.
Voters also can use the "voter search tool" on the state elections board website or check with their county elections board to check the status of their mail-in ballot.
The state began sending out ballots for the Nov. 3 election on Sept. 4. Registered voters have until 5 p.m. Oct. 27 to request an absentee mail-in ballot.
As of Thursday, nearly 760,000 absentee ballots had been requested, the latest state data shows.
The state has already received more than 10,000 absentee ballots, the Associated Press reported Friday.
Of the 10,380 absentee ballots returned, 9,966 have been accepted.
North Carolina was the first state in the country to send absentee ballots to voters who requested them.
