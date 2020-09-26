N.C. AG Josh Stein got campaign cash tied to company his staff had investigated

Vicki Ittel-Rothenberger and Dr. Elizabeth Stanton filed the whistleblower lawsuit against Morse and six of his drug treatment clinics in the Triangle region, and Mako. Ittel-Rothenberger and Stanton were originally partners in the clinics, but said in an earlier, related state lawsuit filed in 2017 that they had been pushed out after accusing Morse of giving verbal orders to staff to provide methadone and other controlled substances to patients he hadn't seen in person.

The prior year, the N.C. Medical Board had issued a "public letter of concern" against Morse for continuing to prescribe Suboxone to a patient who had moved to West Virginia. Morse only saw the patient three times between October 2012 and May 2015, the letter said, but continued to write prescriptions for the drug every two weeks.

The medical board ordered him to take a 10-hour course in Suboxone prescribing.

In the state lawsuit, Ittel-Rothenberger and Stanton also claimed that Morse had put Price on the clinics' board of directors without their approval.

In the federal whistleblower suit, Ittel-Rothenberger and Stanton claimed Mako had given another of Morse's clinics, Vance Recovery, equipment to analyze urine, which the clinics then used for tests that were unnecessary because Mako was also doing them.