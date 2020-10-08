N.C. agriculture commissioner race: Farming, marijuana, State Fair and the future

Wadsworth said if she becomes agriculture commissioner, the group won't be allowed at the fair anymore. Under Troxler, they will, he said.

"It's always been an First Amendment issue with us," Troxler said. Troxler listed off Democratic governors during the years the group has been at the fair. Troxler said there is "nothing political about it."

Troxler said he thinks everyone feels welcome at the fair, and that he hasn't seen any problems as a result of the SCV group being there.

Troxler said he's determined to have an even better state fair in 2021, after the "gut-wrenching" decision to cancel the event this year.

"There was no way we could ensure public safety," he said, adding that the burden of the fair cancellation also includes cancellation of about 200 events this year at the fairgrounds, resulting in furloughs.

Wadsworth said the State Fair should be a North Carolina showcase. She also suggested moving to a cashless system using wristbands to pay for rides.

Wadsworth told The News & Observer in a phone interview that she believes in everybody's right to free speech. She thinks that the Sons of Confederate Veterans "in general is a racist hate group, and I don't believe it has a place at our fairgrounds."