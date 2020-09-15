N.C. appeals court reverses judge's ruling, allows voter ID, income tax cap amendments

RALEIGH — The N.C. Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that the state legislature had the authority in 2018 to place two Constitutional amendments on the ballot, one capping income tax and the other calling for voter ID.
The court's decision rejects arguments in a lawsuit brought by the state NAACP and upheld by a lower court, which argued that the legislature was made illegitimate by racial gerrymandering.
Republicans have kept a majority among state lawmakers using political districts that have been overturned as unconstitutional gerrymandering. In 2018, that legislature put six constitutional amendments on the ballot, including the income tax cap and voter ID. Four of the amendments were approved by voters.
After the NAACP sued, Wake County Superior Court Judge Bryan Collins wrote, "An illegally constituted General Assembly does not represent the people of North Carolina and is therefore not empowered to pass legislation that would amend the state's constitution."
But on Tuesday, the appeals court ruled 2-1 to overturn that ruling. Judge Chris Dillon wrote in his opinion that the Superior Court erred by arguing the legislature lost its power simply because a federal court ruled the state had too many majority-minority districts.
"It is simply beyond our power to thwart the otherwise lawful exercise of constitutional power by our legislative branch to pass bills proposing amendments," he wrote.