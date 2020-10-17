N.C. attorney general candidates hold contentious race while fighting for similar goals

O'Neill said these men and women never know if they'll come home at the end of their shifts but they do it anyway.

"I believe our officers need an attorney general who will stand up with them and for them and support them," O'Neill said.

He added that his support has gotten him endorsements from the state's top law enforcement groups.

But Stein is also touting his support from law enforcement across the political spectrum and says he also is against defunding police.

"I do not believe we should defund the police," Stein said. "Police play an important role in fighting violent crime, and we don't want people taking the law into their own hands."

But Stein said he would support police reforms. Those include increasing accountability and officers' salaries "to make it a more attractive career for our best and brightest."