N.C. attorney general, chief justice race outcomes likely days away

O'Neill told reporters on Wednesday that every person who turned in a ballot or mailed one by Tuesday's deadline “deserves an opportunity to have their voice and their opinion heard.”

“We believe there’s a lot more to the race right now and we’re not going to know until the next week or so how things are really going to shake out,” he said in a video call.

Stein, a former state senator and consumer protection division chief within the state Department of Justice, was a prolific fundraiser in the campaign, collecting $5.2 million in the third quarter alone compared to $329,000 by O'Neill. Both candidates benefited from outside groups sending mailers to voters.

The campaign's largest controversy came when Stein ran a television commercial featuring a woman who said O'Neill mishandled sexual assault test kits in Forsyth County. O'Neill said the ad was bogus because police agencies, not prosecutors, are responsible for testing. He filed a complaint with the State Board of Elections against Stein, accusing him of breaking a law about false campaign ads. O'Neill said Wednesday that he had not yet heard back from the board. He said he is also considering an N.C. State Bar complaint.