N.C. chief justice race still tight as counties finish count

RALEIGH — Candidates in North Carolina's still-undecided races for Supreme Court chief justice and attorney general on Monday awaited final official results from several counties, two of which had to adjust previous tallies due to administrative errors.

Current Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Paul Newby remained in an extremely close election. A statewide recount in that race was likely, as they were separated by only hundreds of votes after nearly 5.4 million had been counted.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper elevated Beasley, an associate justice, to chief justice in early 2019. Newby is the senior associate justice, joining the court in 2005.

By midday Monday, state results showed Newby more than 200 votes ahead. Beasley narrowly led over the weekend, after boards in about 90 of the state's 100 counties completed their canvass of results last Friday. The lead flipped early Monday when the Washington County election board amended the results of its mail-in absentee balloting. Officials there mistakenly had created two records for each mail-in vote, according to the State Board of Elections.