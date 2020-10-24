N.C. Democrats have a lead over Republicans in voter registration. But it's shrinking

CHARLOTTE — To Republican consultant Dee Stewart, the best barometer of this year's election outcomes is in the numbers — not in polls but in voter registrations.

"Everyone knows the statewide elections in North Carolina will be decided by a razor thin margin," Stewart said. "I believe the secret weapon of increased voter registration will provide the margin of victory for Republicans."

North Carolina has seen a net gain of nearly 150,000 GOP registrations so far this year compared with 96,000 Democratic registrations, according to the State Board of Elections. The net gain in unaffiliated voters was even higher — more than 193,000.

Even in a state with 7.3 million registered voters, Republicans see registration gains in North Carolina and other states as a silver lining in a year when many polls show President Donald Trump trailing Democrat Joe Biden.

But a deeper look at the numbers may suggest a more complicated picture of the state's electorate.

"To me the big takeaway from all of this is unaffiliated is the big winner," said Chris Cooper, a political scientist at Western Carolina University. "You can get into a geek fight about the definition of a new registrant versus a changing electorate. But the real winner is unaffiliated."