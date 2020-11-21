N.C. Democrats thought they could take back power. Here's why they didn't.

Democrats see a silver lining with increased margins for their candidates compared to 2016 in urban counties already dominated by their party, as well as narrowed GOP vote advantages in suburban counties like Gaston, Union and Johnston. Population shifts likely will mean more legislative and congressional seats get created in areas that favor Democrats in 2021 redistricting.

“The (2020s) are gonna be a decade of trench warfare,” veteran Democratic consultant Gary Pearce said. “Neither party is really able to get total control of government."

Democratic strategists also hope GOP turnout diminishes when Trump is not on the ballot.

“Trump supporters are rabid for him,” said Thomas Mills, a Democratic consultant. “I don’t think they’re Republicans. I think they’re gonna find out that in four years, in two years, those people are not gonna show up."

It will in part be up to local Republican leaders to keep first-time and sporadic voters involved in future elections. In GOP-dominated Alexander County, 65 miles north of Charlotte, Republican Chairman Jack Simms said 137 people came to the party headquarters to register to vote for the first time ever or switch their party affiliation, often from Democratic. In previous elections, the county GOP might get 25 such registrations.