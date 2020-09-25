N.C.elections board, Republicans spar over absentee changes

Raymond did express opposition to extending the absentee ballot acceptance date and to weakening the witness requirement, the minutes say, but he and Black did vote for settlement parameters in a motion from Circosta. But even a Democratic member was concerned a settlement could go too far.

“If we say that the voter can cure no witness signature, we are exempting them from the witness requirement,'' the minutes read, describing member Stella Anderson's comments. “This is problematic.”

Republican House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger, who also are defendants in the lawsuit but weren't alerted to the agreement, said Friday the minutes reinforce their case of an end-around by Democrats. They've said the guidance guts a witness mandate and could facilitate absentee ballot fraud like what was uncovered during the 2018 9th Congressional District race.

“This is a direct attack on the rule of law and it must be stopped,” U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, who now represents the 9th District after a new election was ordered for 2019, said at a news conference with Berger and Moore. Bishop didn't run in 2018.

The state GOP on Friday also announced former state senator Trudy Wade of Greensboro as one of three people recommended to fill Raymond's seat. Wade represented the Greensboro area in the N.C. Senate for three terms. Before that, she served as a Guilford County commissioner and Greensboro City Council member. Dr. Donald Robert van der Vaart of New Hanover County and Wyatt “Tommy Tucker Sr. of Union County were the other two recommendations.