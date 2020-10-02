N.C. fire department mourns another loss as wife of firefighter dies of the coronavirus

The wife of a part-time Clayton firefighter died Monday from COVID-19 complications — the second person connected to a coronavirus outbreak at the fire department that also took the life of a firefighter.

Alison Michaud Vessie died Monday morning while the department held a procession to pay tribute to Deputy Chief Jason Dean, who succumbed to the coronavirus just days before on Sept. 23, according to a news release from the town.

Vessie's husband, Matthew, worked for the department and also was diagnosed with COVID-19, a town spokeswoman said. Alison Vessie spent the past month being treated at Johnston Health in Smithfield, the town said.

It was not Vessie's first major health battle. She had beaten stage 4 cancer, according to the release.

Health officials don't know what caused the coronavirus outbreak at the Clayton Fire Department that was first reported in August. But the first sick firefighter led to four positive tests on the same shift, with 17 eventually testing positive, The News & Observer reported. Three people were hospitalized.

Clayton Fire Chief Lee Barbee previously told The N&O the department was trying to take precautions. The department was sanitized daily, but staying 6 feet apart is difficult when responding to emergencies.