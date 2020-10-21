N.C Gov. Cooper extends Phase Three of reopening as coronavirus pandemic worsens

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday extended Phase Three of the pandemic reopening plan until Nov. 13, and urged 36 counties, including Guilford, to "improve compliance" with executive orders, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations reach highs not seen since the summer's worst weeks.

While North Carolina has not experienced the same spikes in coronavirus cases that other states have, the state's new cases plateaued at a level that state officials have said is too high. Wednesday, the state counted more than 4,000 COVID-19 related deaths since the coronavirus pandemic started in March.

Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, often use a "dimmer switch" analogy to describe how the state will gradually loosen restrictions on businesses and leisure activity. But the switch has never shifted backward to tighten rules, while some reopening phases have been altered or extended from the plan outlined in the spring.