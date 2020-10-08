N.C. governor rescinds elections board appointment after allegations of misconduct surface

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper's office has rescinded the appointment of James "Carr" McLamb Jr. to the state elections board, one day after the governor named him to the board on Tuesday.

The decision to rescind the nomination came after The News & Observer inquired about it and allegations that had surfaced about McLamb's treatment of a former girlfriend.

McLamb was one of six names the North Carolina Republican Party provided the Democratic governor after two previous Republican board members resigned following a vote to settle a lawsuit about how the board handles absentee ballots.

Following McLamb's nomination, his ex-girlfriend told The News & Observer that she made a call to a contact at the governor's office Friday. She said she hoped that quietly detailing sexually aggressive and emotionally abusive behavior by McLamb would stop Cooper from appointing him to the board in the first place. When that didn't work, she went public.

On Tuesday night, the Raleigh Protection Alliance, which says it provides a safe place for survivors to share their experiences, published McLamb's accuser's story on Instagram. She was not identified.

"I have wanted to get this off my chest for more than three years now," she wrote in the Instagram post.