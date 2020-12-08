N.C. hospitals will run out of beds if current COVID-19 trends continue, researchers say

Their four-page paper lists other scenarios if the increase in hospitalizations changes. A 32% increase would mean hitting capacity in just four week weeks, they say, while slowing the rate to 9.7% a week would mean reaching capacity in 12 weeks.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday that he and N.C. Secretary of Health Mandy Cohen had read the report and are taking it to heart. Cooper said the growing burden on hospitals and their workers was partly behind his decision to issue a new executive order requiring most businesses to close at 10 p.m. and people to stay at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. starting Friday.

"We know that hospital capacity is threatened here, and we can do things to prevent that," Cooper said during a press conference. "The study showed what would happen if we aren't doing anything else, and so we are doing that something else today to try to affect this trajectory."

Hospitals in some parts of the state have seen more growth in coronavirus cases than others. COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Asheville area are growing at nearly 32% a week in recent weeks, according to the report, while the rate in the Wilmington area has been about 12% on average. The rates of growth in the Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte areas are close to the statewide average.