N.C. man's collection of nativity scenes is 2,700 — and counting

TABOR CITY — The COVID-19 pandemic caused many changes in 2020.

But some things remained the same.

One of them is Rodney Gore's love of nativity scenes — and his determination to scour yard sales, flea markets and many other places to collect them and add to his expansive collection, which now sits at 2,700.

"Anywhere I can find one," Gore says.

The Tabor City man does not buy them to horde. He wants to share with everyone these scenes that depict the birth of Christ and include the baby Jesus, Mary, Joseph and other figures from the Biblical story. He puts them on display in the Tabor City Nativity and Christmas Expo.

Gore, a florist by trade, is showing the shop by appointment. The holidays are his busy season as you would expect. But he will open by appointment year-round "if people call me," he says.

The pandemic hardly put a dent in his collecting. Gore estimates he bought 200 nativities in 2020. People also gift him with nativities, knowing that he collects them.

He got into nativities when he bought some to sell at his florist shop in the 1970s.