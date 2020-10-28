N.C. residents will be protected from pandemic-related evictions, governor says

Eviction order

Cooper's order also requires that landlords, if they take an action to evict, provide tenants with a sworn statement they can fill out and provide to the court. Households are limited to one sworn statement per household.

Landlords also cannot legally file a writ of possession for the rental property if they are provided with the tenant's sworn statement.

Evictions for reasons other than nonpayment of rent are still allowed under this order.

COVID-19 trends in N.C.

DHHS reported over 2,200 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, following a trend throughout October as new cases and hospitalizations have steadily risen. Wednesday was the second straight day that new cases topped 2,000. Last week there were two days that topped 2,500 new cases.

Friday saw a new record for single-day new cases — 2,716 — since the beginning of the pandemic.

But Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, have not said they would tighten restrictions again. On Oct. 21, Cooper extended Phase Three of the state's reopening plan until Nov. 13, keeping a "dimmer switch" approach to easing restrictions.