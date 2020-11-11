N.C. restaurants think insurance should cover COVID-19 losses. Insurers disagree.

"This type of loss could cripple the insurance industry causing many companies to fail, which would put the protection of homes, automobiles and businesses at risk," Causey wrote. "We can't legally force insurers to cover a risk which they didn't intend to cover and which, in some instances,was specifically excluded in the policy."

Gupta said a broad precedent isn't likely to be set, as policies often differ in their coverage. Most business interruption lawsuits across the country have been dismissed because the policy included a virus exemption.

But Gupta said intent isn't a matter for the court, only what's written in each policy.

"It's a bit of a doomsday scenario that just isn't going to materialize based on policy language that exists," Gupta said of any precedent his case might set. "The intention of the insurance industry is irrelevant, only what the policies actually state. The burden is on providers to craft clear policy language. Even if they did not intend what the policy language states, the policy language is what it is."

"As restaurant owners, we're navigating businesses that probably aren't going to be able to open under the current conditions," Kelly said last month following the Durham court's decision. "This definitely gave us some hope."