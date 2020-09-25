N.C.'s census count is still lagging, but could be helped by a federal judge's decision

"Just checking, doing a temperature check, asking, 'Have you completed your census?' and if they said yes, we thanked the household for completing their census and asked them to have their family and friends complete the census," Carless said.

The coalition also sent out a batch of postcards Wednesday to encourage more responses, something that Carless said has led to an uptick during previous efforts.

The Department of Justice has indicated it plans to appeal the California judge's ruling, according to NPR, meaning that while Carless and other census advocates are pleased with the ruling, they are also urging people who have not yet responded to fill out questionnaires as soon as possible.

"I think that getting those 6% counted by Sept. 30 is really challenging," Tippett said, "but if we have until Oct. 31, we can get to 99% or higher, which would be similar to prior years."

Census advocates are also concerned that the final information is supposed to be delivered to the president on Dec. 31, only two months after the count would end as it presently stands. The original plan had been for the Census Bureau to spend five months checking data, making sure people weren't counted twice and making sure that those who hadn't responded were accounted for as well as possible.