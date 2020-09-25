N.C.'s census count is still lagging, but could be helped by a federal judge's decision

RALEIGH — North Carolina might have more time to lift its census response rate, which is currently among the nation's lowest.
Late Thursday, a U.S. District Court judge in California issued a preliminary injunction requiring the U.S. Census Bureau to continue counting residents until Oct. 31, according to National Public Radio. After operations were stalled due to COVID-19, the count's completion deadline was bumped from July 31 to Oct. 31. But the U.S. Commerce Department moved in July to bring operations to a close a month earlier, on Sept. 30.
North Carolina's 94.7% response rate ranks 45th out of the 50 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, according to data from the Census Bureau. Census advocates in North Carolina warn that without more time to tally people, the state risks having both an incomplete and inaccurate count, also known as a failed census. Potential impacts of that could be felt in federal funding streams for the next decade.
About 600,000 North Carolina residents have yet to be counted, according to the N.C. Counts Coalition, a nonprofit that works with community partners across the state to coordinate outreach efforts.
In 2017, funding streams guided by the Census brought about $44 billion to North Carolina, said Stacey Carless, executive director of the N.C. Counts Coalition. On average, the Census leads to about $1,800 a year of federal funding for each person, meaning that a household of four people would lead to about $72,000 of investment over the course of a decade.
"That's a lot of dollars and cents that we are leaving on the table that could make healthier and more vibrant communities for the people of North Carolina," Carless said.
Who's not being counted?
The 2020 Census was the first ever conducted primarily online. Earlier this year, households received postcards directing them to visit a website and answer a series of questions about who lived there and their identifying factors.
If residents didn't fill out the questionnaire, a Census employee visited the household to try to answer questions on a smartphone or leave information if no one was home. After several attempts, the Census employee may ask a neighbor about the identities of the people living in a household and try to fill out the form based on their answers.
Self-responses, though, give the most accurate information, Carless said, which is part of the reason that N.C. Counts hopes the deadline remains extended. The total self-response rate in North Carolina as of Thursday was 62.5%, below the state's 2010 self-response rate of 64.8%.
For some advocates, the online-first nature of this year's count raised concerns about the census' ability to capture people living in households without internet access, especially in the state's rural areas.
According to data prepared by Carolina Demography for N.C. Counts, many of the lowest response rates in the state are in the state's eastern- and western-most counties. Avery County, for instance, had the state's lowest self-response rate as of Sept. 21, with just 31.1% of residents answering the survey, Other counties with low self-response rates included Graham, Jackson and Swain on the western end of the state, as well as Dare, Hyde and Tyrrell on the coast.
"Because the undercount is more systematic in the type of communities missed, we risk misallocating and misrepresenting those communities in political power," said Rebecca Tippett, the director of Carolina Demography at UNC-Chapel Hill.
Carolina Demography looked at which census tracts have recorded the most self-responses and the least. For internet access, there are 541 census tracts where 31% or more of the households do not have internet access. In those places, the self-response rate is 53.5%. By comparison, the 541 census tracts with the most internet access are places where at least 88% of households have internet access and nearly 71% of people have responded to the Census.
Census tracts that have a high percentage of American Indian; Asian or Pacific Islander; Black or Hispanic residents also have lower response rates, according to Carolina Demography. In the 541 tracts where the minority population is 50% or higher, the average response rate is 55.6%. In the 542 tracts with a minority population below 14%, the average response rate is 62.2%
What next?
N.C. Counts is continuing outreach efforts throughout the state. In rural parts of the state, the coalition has worked with local organizations and churches that are distributing food to provide more information about the census. Carless also said that the coalition did two phone banks in the last week, with one focusing on rural counties where the count has been low.
"Just checking, doing a temperature check, asking, 'Have you completed your census?' and if they said yes, we thanked the household for completing their census and asked them to have their family and friends complete the census," Carless said.
The coalition also sent out a batch of postcards Wednesday to encourage more responses, something that Carless said has led to an uptick during previous efforts.
The Department of Justice has indicated it plans to appeal the California judge's ruling, according to NPR, meaning that while Carless and other census advocates are pleased with the ruling, they are also urging people who have not yet responded to fill out questionnaires as soon as possible.
"I think that getting those 6% counted by Sept. 30 is really challenging," Tippett said, "but if we have until Oct. 31, we can get to 99% or higher, which would be similar to prior years."
Census advocates are also concerned that the final information is supposed to be delivered to the president on Dec. 31, only two months after the count would end as it presently stands. The original plan had been for the Census Bureau to spend five months checking data, making sure people weren't counted twice and making sure that those who hadn't responded were accounted for as well as possible.
"This data is so important to use for the next decade that there's a lot of quality controls that go into the back end," Tippett said.
N.C. Counts has called on U.S. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis to support S. 4571, a federal bill that would push the reporting deadline for counting data back from Dec. 31 to April 30, 2021, and the deadline for congressional seat redistricting back from April 1, 2021, to July 31, 2021. It would also push the end of the count back to Oct. 31.
"Without this, North Carolina risks government funding and private sector investments; the loss to our state for the next decade will be incalculable," the coalition wrote in a call to action.
