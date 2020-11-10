N.C. sheriffs push for more training, mental health screening in report

RALEIGH — The association representing North Carolina's 100 sheriffs recommends expanding training, providing regular mental health screenings for deputies and closing loopholes that make it easier for officers involved in misconduct to find employment at other agencies.

On Tuesday, the North Carolina Sheriffs' Association released a report on “law enforcement professionalism” developed by over a dozen sheriffs in the months following the May death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody and demonstrations against racial injustice across the country.

The recommendations “are in an effort to create a law enforcement profession that will not tolerate racism and excessive force by law enforcement, and that will hold North Carolina law enforcement to a high standard,” reads the introduction of the 31-page report, which was circulated to all sheriffs for review before approval last month by the association's executive committee.

The report urges all law enforcement agencies to set policies barring the use of chokeholds except in narrow, threatening situations.