N.C. State Board of Elections asks town to remove Black Lives Matter flags from Town Hall

The N&O also contacted Lavelle at N.C. Central University, where she is a law professor, but has not yet received a reply.

Working for racial equity

In its Carrboro Courier blog, the town added a post in September stressing that it had worked to address systemic racism and injustice, including reworking its town code for gender-neutral language and racial equity.

"It is essential that we center, elevate and honor the voices and experiences of Black people and other people of color," it read.

On Oct. 20 the Town Council passed a resolution in support of federal reparations to help eliminate the racial wealth gap.

The resolution, among other things, also apologized for the town's participation and sanctioning of the enslavement of Black people and for "its abominable history of unjustly empowering white supremacists and even naming its town after one, and enforcement of segregation and its accompanying discriminatory practices."

The council continues talking about either changing the town's name or officially choosing someone other than industrialist Julian Carr to honor with the existing name, such as Alabama civil rights activist Johnnie Carr, The N&O has reported.

Julian Carr ran a local mill and brought electricity to the town, but is best known now for a speech he gave at the dedication of the Silent Sam Confederate statue at UNC. In it, he described an incident soon after the Civil War, in which he said he horse-whipped a Black woman who had insulted a white woman in the street, "until her skirts hung in shreds."