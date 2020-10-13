N.C. sues over release of 'forever chemicals'

“DuPont and Chemours have dumped PFAS into North Carolina’s drinking water even as they knew these forever chemicals pose threats to human health and our natural resources,” Stein said in a news release. “These companies maximized their profits at the expense of the people of North Carolina. That’s wrong. I am taking DuPont and Chemours to court to make them pay for the mess they made.”

In 2015, a Chemours subsidiary formally took over the Fayetteville Works plant from DuPont, which had been manufacturing PFAS, at least as a byproduct, there since at least 1980, according to the lawsuit.

Dan Turner, a DuPont spokesman, said in an email the company believes the lawsuit is without merit and looks forward to defending itself.

In a prepared statement, Chemours said it's reviewing the lawsuit. Since becoming an independent company in 2015, the statement said, Chemours has “taken definitive action to address active emissions and historic deposition at our Fayetteville site, and continues to do so."

Chemours noted it's already entered into a consent decree with state environmental regulators in which it’s agreed to dramatically reduce PFAS air emissions, prevent the chemical’s discharge into the Cape Fear River and provide clean drinking water to private well-users nearby.

Stein's lawsuit goes further, demanding a judge declare the companies acted negligently and fraudulently. Stein, a Democrat seeking reelection next month, also wants DuPont and Chemours to give up profits attributed to unfair and deceptive trade practices.