Needing help from Congress, N.C restaurant owners worry about 'last nail in the coffin'

"By putting this money to work as a grant, it will enable restaurants to continue paying rent, paying mortgages, paying some employees, paying to keep some of the supply chain intact, so that a year from now we'll be returning to normal," Blumenauer said.

This push for the Restaurants Act comes at a pivotal time for the industry, as cold weather through much of the country is turning customers away from outdoor dining.

"We really need (help) at the federal level," Ross said.

Congress faces a Friday deadline to pass a year-end government spending package as well as calls from both parties for more COVID-19 relief. The Restaurants Act has more than 200 co-sponsors in the House, including all three Democrats from North Carolina. U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, is one of 50 co-sponsors.

Blumenauer's bill was passed as part of the House-backed HEROES Act, but the measure has gone nowhere in the Senate. He hopes to get the bill included in the year-end package, which is often loaded with items.

"I think the case is compelling, and we're still in the hunt," he said.