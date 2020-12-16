Needing help from Congress, N.C restaurant owners worry about 'last nail in the coffin'

As North Carolina restaurants brace for a difficult winter, owners say they're being left out in the cold.
On Tuesday, a panel of some of the state's most prominent restaurateurs took their pains to Congress, joining U.S. Rep.-elect Deborah Ross, a Wake County Democrat, and Oregon Democratic Rep. Earl Blumenauer to discuss the challenges and needs of one of the coronavirus pandemic's hardest hit industries.
At issue is the gulf between what is being proposed for businesses in recent stimulus bill talks and what restaurants say they need. Namely, current proposals call for a renewal of the Paycheck Protection Program, a small business loan meant to cover rent and payroll expenses.
Restaurant owners, though, say they need more than that.
"We need Congress to guarantee loan forgiveness for restaurants that have suffered such enormous revenue losses," said Cheetie Kumar, who owns Garland restaurant and two music venues in downtown Raleigh. Together, those businesses are down 80% from the year before, she added. "We don't see a way of making that revenue up. ... Asking a small business like us to take on more debt at this point is the last nail in our coffin."
Blumenauer is sponsoring the Restaurants Act, a $120 billion relief package designed to keep independent restaurants afloat and counter the massive economic losses of the pandemic. That bill offers grants based on what restaurants earned in 2019, which can be used to cover payroll and other expenses.
"By putting this money to work as a grant, it will enable restaurants to continue paying rent, paying mortgages, paying some employees, paying to keep some of the supply chain intact, so that a year from now we'll be returning to normal," Blumenauer said.
This push for the Restaurants Act comes at a pivotal time for the industry, as cold weather through much of the country is turning customers away from outdoor dining.
"We really need (help) at the federal level," Ross said.
Congress faces a Friday deadline to pass a year-end government spending package as well as calls from both parties for more COVID-19 relief. The Restaurants Act has more than 200 co-sponsors in the House, including all three Democrats from North Carolina. U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, is one of 50 co-sponsors.
Blumenauer's bill was passed as part of the House-backed HEROES Act, but the measure has gone nowhere in the Senate. He hopes to get the bill included in the year-end package, which is often loaded with items.
"I think the case is compelling, and we're still in the hunt," he said.
In North Carolina, March 17 marked the first milestone for the pandemic, when Gov. Roy Cooper ordered restaurants and bars to close their dining rooms. As the state reopened in phases, restaurants were allowed to open dining rooms at half-capacity in late May, but bars were only recently reopened in October for 30% outdoor capacity.
As the state's coronavirus cases spiked, North Carolina tightened restrictions.
Katie Button, the acclaimed Asheville chef of Curate, said there's little relief to counter the burden of restrictions on the industry.
"You just cannot make up for the loss in what your business model was created to be, which was to serve diners in large capacity in tight spaces," Button said. "We understand the public health piece of this and why it's so important.
"What we don't understand is the fact that the specific aid for restaurants to go along with these restrictions has not happened yet."
