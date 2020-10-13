New UNC study of eating disorders may be largest ever

CHAPEL HILL — A new initiative at UNC-Chapel Hill is kicking off a genetic study of eating disorders that could be the largest of its kind.
If successful, the study, conducted by the Eating Disorders Genetic Initiative, will be able to identify hundreds of genes that influence a person's likelihood of suffering from three prominent disorders: anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa and binge-eating disorder.
That knowledge could significantly improve the way those illnesses are treated, said Cynthia Bulik, a professor at the UNC School of Medicine and head of the Eating Disorders Genetic Initiative.
"It might help us with prediction and prevention in the future," Bulik said. "That is a direction we hope to go in — help us identify those who are high risk."
Eating disorders affect a large number of people. About 9% of Americans, or 28.8 million, will have an eating disorder in their lifetime, according to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders.
And that number could be increasing, as the coronavirus pandemic pushes the country into a mental health crisis as well.
Bulik recently coauthored a study of individuals with eating disorders in the U.S. and the Netherlands that reported an increase in anxiety during the pandemic, which has disrupted the lives and routines of millions.
"We are clearly in the midst of a mental health pandemic," Bulik said. "The things (participants) talked about most was the lack of structure in their days ... (and) a lack of social support. Eating disorders thrive in isolation."
While there have been numerous psychiatric studies of eating disorders, the biological underpinnings of the illness are still relatively unknown, and there are no medications to treat eating disorders
"Part of that is because we haven't understood the biology of eating disorders," she said.
The Eating Disorders Genetic Initiative is seeking 100,000 people across the world with a history of an eating disorder to volunteer for the study. In addition to genetics, the initiative will also survey participants from around the world to see how environmental factors influence the disorders.
Bulik said it will be important for the study to get a very diverse sample of volunteers. She hopes to complete the collection portion of the study by 2022.
The study will build off a previous one that focused specifically on anorexia nervosa. Bulik said that study had transformational findings, identifying eight areas of the genome with significant associations with anorexia nervosa. Finding evidence for those associations, she said, helps reduce misunderstandings around the illness.
"These are serious illnesses with genetic bases, and we need to bust those myths about them being a choice," Bulik said. "One of the things that this research does is bust those myths. We can say with complete confidence that genes are involved."
That previous research only studied around 17,000 participants, and Bulik said the data would be much more reliable with a larger pool of volunteers.
By expanding the research to include other eating disorders, the Eating Disorders Genetic Initiative could determine if certain genetics predispose someone to multiple illnesses, or whether they all have unique causes.
