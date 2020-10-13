New UNC study of eating disorders may be largest ever

"We are clearly in the midst of a mental health pandemic," Bulik said. "The things (participants) talked about most was the lack of structure in their days ... (and) a lack of social support. Eating disorders thrive in isolation."

While there have been numerous psychiatric studies of eating disorders, the biological underpinnings of the illness are still relatively unknown, and there are no medications to treat eating disorders

"Part of that is because we haven't understood the biology of eating disorders," she said.

The Eating Disorders Genetic Initiative is seeking 100,000 people across the world with a history of an eating disorder to volunteer for the study. In addition to genetics, the initiative will also survey participants from around the world to see how environmental factors influence the disorders.

Bulik said it will be important for the study to get a very diverse sample of volunteers. She hopes to complete the collection portion of the study by 2022.