No State Fair this year, but you can still get your fried food fix. Here's the menu.

"We're just excited," Wrenn said.

Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ, inventor of Crack-n-cheese, a turkey barbecue-spiked bowl of mac and cheese, will also be at the fair's food festival. Owner Mark Neal runs the Hickory Tree restaurant in Greensboro, plus two food trucks. He said that in past years he does hundreds of events throughout the year, but has seen that cut to a handful a month.

"The restaurant has been the focus right now, but I've missed the outdoor events," Neal said. "I'm giddy they're taking some form."

Neal also created a smoked turkey leg, stuffed with mac and cheese and turkey barbecue, which has twice won the N.C. State Fair People's Choice award for favorite fair food.

"I'm looking for something I can't get every day," Neal said. "I think that's part of the whole experience."

Alas, no Chickenator

Last year's fair food phenomenon was The Chickenator, a spicy, bacon-topped chicken sandwich with a cinnamon roll bun from Chef's D'Lites out of Greensboro. Co-owner Felicia Turrentine-Daniel said they won't be able to make this year's food festival, the first fair event they've missed in two decades.