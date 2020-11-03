North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper wins reelection

RALEIGH — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has been reelected, defeating Republican challenger Lt. Gov. Dan Forest.

The mild-mannered governor has often been reluctant to criticize President Donald Trump. He has been generally praised for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. However, some complained he was slow to reopen K-12 public schools and certain parts of the economy. Forest often criticized the shuttering of small businesses, including bars, bowling alleys and gyms.

Cooper had 51.6% of the vote as of 10:50 p.m., with 2,507 of 2,662 precincts reporting, according to unofficial results from the N.C. State Board of Elections. Forest had 47%.

The race between Cooper and Forest attracted attention from outside groups, which have spent millions to shape voter attitudes.

Cooper took in more than $17 million between July 1 and Oct. 17, with over $11 million being given by political party committees and $281,000 coming from other political committees, according to the campaign’s latest quarterly report filed with the State Board of Elections.

Forest raised a substantially smaller $4 million during the same July 1 to Oct. 17 period. The campaign filing shows $532,000 came from political party committees and nearly $100,000 from other political committees.