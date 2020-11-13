North Carolina governor declares emergency over floods

HIDDENITE — Flooding from heavy rains across North Carolina prompted Gov. Roy Cooper to declare a state of emergency on Friday as searchers looked for a 1-year-old and an adult who disappeared when high water swept through a campground.

In addition to the statewide declaration, states of emergencies have been declared in Burke, Catawba, Iredell, Yadkin and Alexander County, where flood waters from the South Yadkin River inundated the Hiddenite Family Campground, killing three people. Emergency workers saved 31 people from their vehicles, some of them hanging onto their campers.

A state search and rescue task force went to Alexander County on Thursday night to aid in the search, according to a statement from Cooper's office.

The campground is about 50 miles north of Charlotte.

In Rolesville, just north of Raleigh, police reported a child drowned on Thursday in a creek swollen by the rain. The child, whose name and age were not released, was recovered unresponsive from the water about an hour later, according to Rolesville police.

The National Weather Service is estimating more than 9 inches of rain fell in Rocky Mount and Harrisburg. Many other areas saw estimated rainfall of 4 to 9 inches, exceeding weather forecasts, the governor's office said.