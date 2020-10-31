North Carolina has 15 Electoral College votes. Here's how it works.

There are exceptions for sickness or "other unavoidable accident." Also, if they refuse or fail to vote for their political party's candidate, that counts as resigning as elector. Their vote won't be recorded, and the rest of the electors will fill the vacancy with an alternate.

Do electors get paid?

Yes, for attending the ceremony, they are paid $44 per day plus traveling expenses of 17 cents per mile to drive to and from home.

When do we find out who the electors are?

Each party sends their list to the secretary of state in advance, but the names are not disclosed until the State Board of Elections certifies the election results and the governor is notified.

How is the governor involved?

The governor proclaims the list of electors and tells them to come to "the old Hall of the House of Representatives in the State Capitol in the City of Raleigh at noon on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December next after their election." The proclamation is published in the Raleigh daily newspaper, per statute.

So is there a ceremony?