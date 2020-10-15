North Carolina 'moving in wrong direction' as COVID-19 cases surge

Cooper yet again pleaded with North Carolinians to wear masks and follow basic public health guidelines to contain the spread of the virus that has killed more than 3,800 people in the state.

“We cannot let weariness and frustration win out,” Cooper said. “Wearing masks and being careful are more important than ever.”

Trump held campaign rallies in Winston-Salem and Fayetteville last month with minimal mask wearing and virtually no physical distancing between attendees.

Cohen called North Carolina's recent rise in cases "frustrating" and said the state is “moving in the wrong direction.”

She also announced the state's first reported flu-related death of the season. An adult older than 65 living in the central part of the state died in the first week of October, according to state health officials.

North Carolina's key COVID-19 metrics had been rising days before Cooper decided in September to transition to a Phase 3 reopening plan that allows for certain businesses — such as bars, amusement parks and movie theaters — to partially reopen.