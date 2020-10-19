North Carolina resumes processing deficient absentee ballots

As of last Friday, the state board estimated there were at least 10,700 absentee ballots with problems that needed to be fixed, but those voters couldn't be contacted because of freezes put in place due to the court fights, according to court documents. The number of affected ballots could be much higher because counties had been instructed not to enter the deficient ballots into the state database.

Under Monday's update to the absentee-ballot rules, problems that can be fixed by returning an affidavit — but without starting a new ballot over — also include a witness or voter signature in the wrong place, a missing voter signature or a failure of the witness to print his or her name. Counties must notify voters of such problems and send them a form known as a "cure certification" by mail or email.

U.S. District Judge William Osteen ruled last week that the state could not accept absentee ballots returned without a witness signature. He declined, however, to force the state to shorten the period during which county boards can accept mail-in ballots after Election Day that were postmarked by Nov. 3. The state board made the deadline Nov. 12, lengthening the period from three to nine days, as part of the late September settlement.