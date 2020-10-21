North Carolina scrambles to inform voters of absentee errors

Redone absentee ballots can be mailed back or returned by hand to county election boards or early voting sites. Or those people can also cast a ballot in person, instead.

Other problems including an incomplete witness address, failure of the witness to print their name or a signature in the wrong place can be fixed by the voter signing a certificate and sending it back by email or regular mail.

Meanwhile, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday night that North Carolina can accept absentee ballots that are postmarked by Election Day for more than a week afterward. The ruling on the Nov. 12 deadline for the ballots to arrive at county boards stemmed from the same legal fight over the witness requirement.

Mecklenburg County, which includes Charlotte, worked through about 1,000 deficient absentee ballots until late Monday night after the new guidance was issued, county elections board spokeswoman Kristin Mavromatis said. Some of the voters had already sent in cure affidavits, so those were counted. The county began the notification process for those who can fix their ballots with an affidavit. And for those who need to cast entirely new ballots, those went into the mail Tuesday.

“There’s no backlog. We cleared it last night. We stayed till midnight, three of us,” she said.