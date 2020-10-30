North Carolina will work with Maryland, Virginia to grow offshore wind industry

Part of the reason offshore wind development hasn't taken off in the United States is that the huge towers, blades and power cells are manufactured overseas. Agreements like Thursday's could help companies find somewhere on the Atlantic coastline to set up shop and boost the industry, Kollins said.

"If we can get states to work together in identifying where optimal placement for a specific component manufacturer will be, I do think that will have a measurable effect on the industry. Manufacturers have been asking for this forever," Kollins said.

For instance, Dominion and Ørsted, an offshore wind company, are partnering on the first turbines built in U.S. federal waters, two structures about 27 miles off the Virginia coast. Once the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management completes a final review, the turbines will be able to power about 12,000 homes, according to Dominion.

To build the turbines, Dominion said Ørsted shipped steel pilings and other parts from Germany and Denmark.

When it is fully built out, the Virginia project is expected to generate 2,600 megawatts or enough power for 660,000 homes.