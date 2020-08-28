RALEIGH — North Carolina residents can't get enough of one pizza place during the coronavirus pandemic, a new report finds.
Little Caesars has been the most visited chain in the state, according to results shared Thursday from Top Data.
And North Carolina wasn't the only place where residents had a craving for Little Caesars.
The chain was the favorite pizza spot for people living in 24 states, and no other brands were as popular nationwide, McClatchy News reported.
To come up with its findings, the insights company says it examined public cellphone data to determine where people have been getting their pizza since mid-March.
"Pizza chains haven't escaped the pandemic, with overall visits down by 20%," Top Data said. "Little Caesars, despite being the most popular restaurant, has still seen a 6% reduction in visits."
What are the other go-to places for North Carolinians to grab a slice?
Also earning spots in the top five: Marco's Pizza at No. 2, Papa John's at No. 3, Domino's at No. 4 and Pizza Hut at No. 5.
Pizza isn't the only food Southerners have been in the mood for during the pandemic.
Food deliverer DoorDash in July said people in the region were ordering the classics, including fried chicken and sausage biscuits. Other popular dishes were nachos and buffalo wings, McClatchy News reported.
As COVID-19 spread across North Carolina, all restaurants were ordered to stop in-person dining. The state is now under Phase Two of Gov. Roy Cooper's reopening plan, which calls for restaurants to be at limited capacity.
