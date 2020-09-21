North Carolinians continue to vote by mail at a record pace

RALEIGH — North Carolina voters are switching to mail-in voting this year at a rapid pace, with more than 100,000 ballots cast so far.
In the 2016 presidential election, less than 200,000 people voted by mail. After just two weeks, voters this year are already more than halfway to surpassing that mark — and there's still over a month to go until Election Day.
And there are hundreds of thousands more North Carolina voters who have received mail-in ballots but have yet to fill them out. The state has received nearly 900,000 requests for absentee ballots as of last Thursday, public records show.
Despite stories about slowdowns at the U.S. Postal Service, there have not been any major issues, either with sending ballots to voters or with voters returning their ballots.
"We've been seeing regular turnaround by the mail," said Gary Sims, Wake County's elections director. "It's been good."
Mecklenburg County voters have sent back 14,622 ballots — the most in the state so far. Wake is next with 11,369 ballots, followed by Durham at 7,503.
No other county is above 5,000 yet, although only four sparsely populated counties out of the 100 statewide haven't had any mail-in votes cast yet.
While there's no data yet on how the votes break down, Democratic voters have been the most enthusiastic about voting by mail. Statewide, registered Democrats make up 35.9% of all voters, but consist of 55.2% of those who already have mailed back their ballots.
"The breakdown of absentee ballot requests is the best indicator we have so far that the grassroots energy in this election is squarely on our side," said Meredith Cuomo, executive director of the North Carolina Democratic Party, in a statement.
Of the rest of the ballots mailed so far, 29% have been from unaffiliated voters and 16% have been from Republicans.
North Carolina does not have ballot dropboxes, but voters who don't want to mail their ballots can return them in person to their county elections office — or, when early voting starts next month, at a polling place.
Sims cautions those who plan to submit their absentee ballots in person that it's not as simple as just dropping it off. Voters need to wait while officials verify and log in all the information they need.
So far, the main mistake elections staff have seen on absentee ballots have been related to signatures.
There is one signature line for the voter and another for the witness. Staffers have seen voters signing the wrong box, Sims said. They're also seeing some problems with the witness signing the ballot but not filling out all of the required information that's listed in the instructions.
"Make sure the witness puts their complete info on there," he said. "Do a double check."
Because of a recent lawsuit, North Carolina elections officials now have to tell people if there's a problem with their mail-in ballot that can be fixed, such as a signature mix-up.
Because of this new guarantee that people who make a mistake can get a second chance to fix their ballots, Sims said it's all the more reason for mail-in voters to request and send back their ballots sooner rather than later.
"That gives us plenty of time to get back to you and let you fix it," he said.
The absolute final deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. And any ballots that are postmarked on or before Election Day on Nov. 3, and that also make it back to state officials by Nov. 6, will be counted. That means if many people wait until the last minute to vote, there's a chance that the winners of some close races might not be known immediately.
As for those who plan to vote in person still, Sims said officials in Wake County — and the rest of the state — are taking every precaution they can to eliminate coronavirus safety concerns.
"It'll be safer than going to the grocery store, I'll say that much," Sims said.
