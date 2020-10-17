Old fishing lines threaten Outer Banks wild foals, who eat them like grass, experts say

The wild horses roaming North Carolina's Outer Banks are being endangered by old fishing lines and hooks left on its popular beaches, according to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund.

Foals have been found chewing on fishing line as if it were sea grass, the fund reported in a Facebook post.

"We've had a couple close calls in the past weeks with fish hooks. Luckily ... all the horses that had hooks tangled in their manes and in the hair of their lower legs are safe now," herd manager Meg Puckett said in a Facebook post.

"In the past, we've had to remove horses for medical treatment when they've gotten tangled up in fishing line, or even eaten it. ... There are six young horses on the beach this fall and like babies of all species, they often put things in their mouths that don't belong there."

Puckett says at least one horse at the fund's rescue farm had to be "rescued" after being found "eating a fishing line." He survived without significant injury, but could not be returned to the wild, she posted.

Her post concluded with a plea for anglers to make "sure you aren't leaving any fishing line or hooks behind."