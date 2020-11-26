Old turkey: In keeping with tradition, Cooper pardons two birds, makes 'dad' jokes

RALEIGH — Two turkeys were pardoned, as tradition dictates, by Gov. Roy Cooper in a way that can only be considered normal in 2020: virtually.

Cooper usually pardons turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving Day at the Executive Mansion, where animals can roam around the grounds before retiring to the Naylor Family Farm in Fuquay-Varina.

But due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising number of cases in the state — 346,506 as of Wednesday — two turkeys named Cranberry and Drumstick got their reprieve while Cooper was in Raleigh and they were at their home in Mount Olive.

And while this was a virtual pardoning with no birds — or media — in front of him, Cooper kept his tradition of sharing his best puns.

"Every year, we carve out time to do the turkey pardon. It's one of my favorite traditions," he said in the video message released by the Governor's Office Wednesday afternoon.

"While the pandemic has called many of us to change our holiday plans, there is no way I could quit my dad jokes cold turkey," he said.

In between jokes, Cooper highlighted the importance of following social distancing guidelines and wearing a face mask to stop the spread of the virus when gathering with others, even if they are family.